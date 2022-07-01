QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of QCCO stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. QC has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.95.

Get QC alerts:

QC Company Profile (Get Rating)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.