QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Sells £428,071.38 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.45), for a total value of £428,071.38 ($525,176.52).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Wadey bought 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($184.10).

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Wadey bought 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($183.98).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 308.36. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376.20 ($4.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 355 ($4.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.