Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

Shares of QLYS opened at $126.14 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.