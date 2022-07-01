Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QRHC has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of -45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 38,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $215,930.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,424,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 44,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $219,946.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 152,211 shares of company stock worth $782,565 and have sold 16,547 shares worth $76,739. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 68,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.