Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 162 to GBX 125. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Quilter traded as low as GBX 105.70 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.30), with a volume of 128511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.32).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 155 ($1.90).

Get Quilter alerts:

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,599.44). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 88,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($122,096.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.09.

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.