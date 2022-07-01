Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) CEO Purchases $19,999.80 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) CEO Manuel O. Mendez bought 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $19,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,333 shares in the company, valued at $144,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Quotient stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Quotient in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.