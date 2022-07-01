RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.72.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

