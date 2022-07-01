Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$130.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.62.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$82.71 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$35.82 and a 52-week high of C$109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.01) by C($2.24). The business had revenue of C$351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.30 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,567 shares in the company, valued at C$1,981,555.65.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

