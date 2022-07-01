Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 57,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

