Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.93. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ready Capital shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 7,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 201,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.41%.

About Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

