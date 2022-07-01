Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.93. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ready Capital shares last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 7,625 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 115.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

