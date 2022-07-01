RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

In other RealNetworks news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

