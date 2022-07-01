Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Qorvo (QRVO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) recently:

6/29/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

6/28/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2022 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/24/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $225.00 to $180.00.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $155.00.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $120.00.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $135.00.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $128.00.

5/5/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $135.00.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.91 and a 52 week high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Qorvo by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after buying an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

