Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Jul 1st, 2022

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($65.02) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

