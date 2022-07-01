Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($17.13) to €18.75 ($19.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.28) to €20.50 ($21.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

RDEIY opened at $9.41 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2726 dividend. This is a positive change from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

