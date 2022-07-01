Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:REED opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

