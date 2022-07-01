Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,101 shares of company stock worth $1,450,981. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.
Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.80. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
