Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

RS stock opened at $169.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total transaction of $1,960,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

