Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 303 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $148.62 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average of $227.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

