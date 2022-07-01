Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $713.07

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.07 ($8.75) and traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.61). Renew shares last traded at GBX 640 ($7.85), with a volume of 326,145 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £504.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 713.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.67 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

