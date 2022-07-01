RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Trading Down 1%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.98. 1,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
