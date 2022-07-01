RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Trading Down 1%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.98. 1,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

