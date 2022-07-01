Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.