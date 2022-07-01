Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NIKE, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $132.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

