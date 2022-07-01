Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DiamondRock Hospitality’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 353,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 159,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 450,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 386,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

