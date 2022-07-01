Research Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parkland in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PKI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.17.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$34.96 on Wednesday. Parkland has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$851,514.75. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$382,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,155,158.75. Insiders sold 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 over the last ninety days.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.