Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tecsys Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

TCS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.60.

Tecsys stock opened at C$33.49 on Friday. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.06. The stock has a market cap of C$487.71 million and a PE ratio of 124.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

