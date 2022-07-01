Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vale (NYSE: VALE) recently:

6/29/2022 – Vale had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Vale had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/22/2022 – Vale had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Vale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.

6/7/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

5/31/2022 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 1,067.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after buying an additional 14,317,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 916.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after buying an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

