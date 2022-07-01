Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vale (VALE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vale (NYSE: VALE) recently:
- 6/29/2022 – Vale had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – Vale had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/22/2022 – Vale had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Vale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Clarkson Capital.
- 6/7/2022 – Vale was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.
- 5/31/2022 – Vale is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2022 – Vale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
