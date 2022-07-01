Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 564,528 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 312.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,528 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $34,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

FE stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

