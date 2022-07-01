Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 614,253 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,517,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,253 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Kimco Realty worth $37,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.77 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KIM shares. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

