Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 11,395 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $32,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 26,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

