Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,308 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Welltower worth $41,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

