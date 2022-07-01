Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 62,529 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Quest Diagnostics worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

DGX opened at $132.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

