Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Essex Property Trust worth $47,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.56.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.