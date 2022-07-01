Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 215.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $174.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

