Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $27,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $59.41 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

