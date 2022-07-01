Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $41.38 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,062 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of AON worth $41,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.98.

AON stock opened at $269.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.78. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.