Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $47.14 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,880 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Boston Properties worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.32%.
Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
