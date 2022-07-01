Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $25,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

