Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Life Storage worth $27,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,684,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Life Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,230,000 after buying an additional 118,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.80. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.