Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $475.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

