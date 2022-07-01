Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

