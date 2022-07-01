Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.86.

Shares of GD opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.