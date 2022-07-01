Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

