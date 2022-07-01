Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of EQT worth $31,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EQT by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in EQT by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $108,505,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE EQT opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.