Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,902 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walmart were worth $95,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

