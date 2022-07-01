Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.35% of F5 worth $44,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in F5 by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $143,440,000 after purchasing an additional 62,886 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in F5 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in F5 by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 180,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in F5 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in F5 by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,307 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,050 shares of company stock worth $905,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average is $196.38. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.47 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile (Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.