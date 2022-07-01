Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $170.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.10.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

