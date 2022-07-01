Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.09 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

