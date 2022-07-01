Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.80. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

