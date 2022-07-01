Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 112,111 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,111 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $43,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,855,000 after purchasing an additional 640,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 508,200 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,145 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

